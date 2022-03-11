Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 1,179 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bradesco Corretora dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
