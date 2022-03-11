Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 14,804 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,804 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECK. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.28.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.28. 6,694,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.34. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

