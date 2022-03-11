Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 922 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 63,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 545,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,675. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

