Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.840-$7.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.69 billion-$9.87 billion.

HSY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $205.14. The stock had a trading volume of 904,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.60. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $151.21 and a fifty-two week high of $216.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.79.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,014,461 shares of company stock valued at $206,227,011 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 206,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after acquiring an additional 44,369 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 574,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $1,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

