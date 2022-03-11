Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $17,370,874.95 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $17,370,874.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
HES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
