Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO Sells $17,370,874.95 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $17,370,874.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $98.12 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.