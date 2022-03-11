Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) COO John A. Gatling Sells 1,798 Shares

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

HESM opened at $33.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.41. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 129,407 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 487,428 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares during the period.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

