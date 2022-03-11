Horizon Protocol (HZN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and $89,201.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00045395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.48 or 0.06593641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,781.13 or 1.00102268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041896 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

