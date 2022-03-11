Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.79. 2,780,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,066,229. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

