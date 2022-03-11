Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,093 iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEMB. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter.

BATS CEMB traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.22. 67,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.74. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

