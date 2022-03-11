Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,446 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

VTV stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,296,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

