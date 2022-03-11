Howard Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Howard Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.86. 578,273 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.

