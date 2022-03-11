HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HSBC were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in HSBC by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 258,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,783,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.53) to GBX 565 ($7.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

