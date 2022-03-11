Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Hub Group worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

