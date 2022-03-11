Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HBM. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.06.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -2.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,485 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,798 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 443,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 424,400 shares during the period. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 507,438 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.