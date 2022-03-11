Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $30.60 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.42.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Hudson Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
