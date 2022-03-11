Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $30.60 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

