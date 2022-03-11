Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 61.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Hudson Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hudson Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $254.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 84.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 192,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

About Hudson Technologies (Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.