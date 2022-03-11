Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.10 ($62.07) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.84 ($68.31).

Shares of BOSS opened at €43.70 ($47.50) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €53.61 and its 200-day moving average is €52.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €31.66 ($34.41) and a one year high of €59.98 ($65.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

