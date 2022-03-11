Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold”

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hugo Boss from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $9.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.47.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

