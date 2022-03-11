Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.77.
Hunting Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hunting (HNTIF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.