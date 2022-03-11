Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.42. 6,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 86,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICCM. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Icecure Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Icecure Medical during the fourth quarter worth $52,468,000.

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

