Icecure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.42. 6,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 86,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICCM. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.65 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92.
Icecure Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCM)
IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Icecure Medical (ICCM)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Icecure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icecure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.