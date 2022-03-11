Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Down 96.3% in February

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the February 13th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ICNC stock remained flat at $$9.96 on Friday. 18,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned about 0.93% of Iconic Sports Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

