IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 600.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $517.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,196. The business has a fifty day moving average of $526.39 and a 200-day moving average of $600.59. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $460.36 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

