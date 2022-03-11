IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Datadog by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,834,000 after buying an additional 952,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Datadog by 101.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 852,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth approximately $64,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,002.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total transaction of $23,019,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 864,811 shares of company stock worth $135,948,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

