IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 151 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after buying an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,757,000 after buying an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in SBA Communications by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,503,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 950,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,369,000 after purchasing an additional 231,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price target on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.46.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total transaction of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,769,216 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $328.78 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $250.52 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $323.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.92%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

