IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 620 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.04.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

