IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 81 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in AutoZone by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in AutoZone by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,479 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,867.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,951.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,839.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,246.56 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

