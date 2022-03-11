IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNBS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 32,753 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 1,074.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CNBS opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $33.02.

