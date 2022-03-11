IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $1,923,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in AON by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,505 shares of company stock valued at $12,014,856 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $293.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.