IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $1,923,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in AON by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 8,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.06.
Shares of AON stock opened at $293.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $221.82 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.86.
AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is 36.62%.
AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.
