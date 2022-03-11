IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $562.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $595.22 and a 200-day moving average of $670.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $545.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

