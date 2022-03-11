IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,142 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,105,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,698,000 after acquiring an additional 256,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after buying an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,442,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,401,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,119,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,917,000 after buying an additional 808,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,320,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,452,000 after buying an additional 42,512 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

