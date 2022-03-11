IFP Advisors Inc Sells 29,671 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,671 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $1,200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 31.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,889,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,599,000 after buying an additional 447,035 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 232,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 140.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.