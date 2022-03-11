IFP Advisors Inc Sells 748 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 71,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 249.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 786.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,062,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,210,000 after purchasing an additional 942,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 30.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.85.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

