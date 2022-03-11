Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMB. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.52) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,941.50 ($25.44).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,538 ($20.15) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,695.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.80. Imperial Brands has a one year low of GBX 1,375 ($18.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,822 ($23.87). The stock has a market cap of £14.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Simon Langelier bought 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,639 ($21.48) per share, with a total value of £770.33 ($1,009.34).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

