Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Up 193.1% in February

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 193.1% from the February 13th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,203,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of INQD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.01. 2,361,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,217. Indoor Harvest has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Indoor Harvest (Get Rating)

Indoor Harvest Corp, through its brand name Indoor Harvest, engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

