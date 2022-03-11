Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 235.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

