Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.33 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year sales of $16.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $18.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.84. 7,789,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,541,897. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,952,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,000 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Infosys by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after buying an additional 7,511,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 26.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

