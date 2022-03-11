InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Shares of INFU opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $214.75 million, a PE ratio of 148.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. InfuSystem has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $23.26.
About InfuSystem (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InfuSystem (INFU)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.