ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €14.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.76) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a €17.30 ($18.80) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.89 ($15.10).

ING Groep has a 1-year low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 1-year high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

