ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 237,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 6,550,112 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $9.52.

ING has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

