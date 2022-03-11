Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.80.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $83.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.28 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.84. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

