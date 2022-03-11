Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innoviz Technologies is a provider of technology for autonomous vehicles. It provides LiDAR technology. Innoviz Technologies, formerly known as Collective Growth Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INVZ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a current ratio of 12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,016,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,838,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,906,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,391 shares in the last quarter. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

