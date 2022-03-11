Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT – Get Rating) is one of 326 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Innsuites Hospitality Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innsuites Hospitality Trust $4.20 million -$2.83 million -34.00 Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors $798.19 million $165.05 million 26.10

Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Innsuites Hospitality Trust. Innsuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innsuites Hospitality Trust -13.65% -27.14% -5.13% Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 16.70% -2.32% 2.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innsuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Innsuites Hospitality Trust Competitors 3669 14716 14534 366 2.35

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innsuites Hospitality Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 64.2% of Innsuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innsuites Hospitality Trust’s peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Innsuites Hospitality Trust pays out -20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 103.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Innsuites Hospitality Trust peers beat Innsuites Hospitality Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Innsuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

