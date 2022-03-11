Insider Buying: Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Director Buys 3,986,877 Shares of Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 3,986,877 shares of Alset EHome International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alset EHome International stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28. Alset EHome International Inc. has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $15.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

