Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

