Insider Buying: Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Director Acquires C$8,678,400.00 in Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper bought 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,730,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$345,237,654.24.

Shares of TSE:D.UN opened at C$28.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.97. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$20.81 and a one year high of C$28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

D.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.41.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

