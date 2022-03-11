Insider Buying: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys 155,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00.

Shares of JELD opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 33,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,565,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after buying an additional 262,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

