Insider Buying: NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC) Insider Purchases A$204,000.00 in Stock

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NAC – Get Rating) insider Warwick Evans acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,000.00 ($148,905.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 39.88, a current ratio of 39.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.17.
About NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.