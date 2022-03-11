Insider Buying: Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL) Insider Acquires A$103,500.00 in Stock

Nuix Limited (ASX:NXL – Get Rating) insider Robert Mactier purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.38 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of A$103,500.00 ($75,547.45).

Robert Mactier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Robert Mactier acquired 100,000 shares of Nuix stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.15 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$214,800.00 ($156,788.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Nuix Limited provides investigative analytics and intelligence software solutions in Australia and internationally. The company offers Nuix Workstation, a solution for processing file formats and source types into meaningful information by capturing the content, metadata, and context of each item; Nuix Discover that provides processing, analytics, and machine learning-powered review in a single platform; and Nuix Investigate, a solution which extracts, correlates, and contextualizes various types of data across people, objects, locations, and events.

