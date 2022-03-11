Insider Buying: OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.87. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

