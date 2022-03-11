Insider Buying: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Purchases 31,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
USFD opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
